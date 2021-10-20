Advertisement

Kentucky women open season ranked No. 13 in AP Top 25

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team opens the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats have opened the season ranked or at least received votes for the 13th time since 2007. This marks the third straight season that Kentucky has started ranked in the Top 15 of the AP Top 25. UK was No. 11 last season and No. 13 in 2019-20.

Kentucky finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-9 record and finished the season No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25.

The Wildcats open the season November 9 vs. Presbyterian.

South Carolina opens the season ranked No. 1 and UConn is No. 2. Defending national champ Stanford is No. 3.

Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year