Kentucky women open season ranked No. 13 in AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team opens the season ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats have opened the season ranked or at least received votes for the 13th time since 2007. This marks the third straight season that Kentucky has started ranked in the Top 15 of the AP Top 25. UK was No. 11 last season and No. 13 in 2019-20.

Kentucky finished the 2020-21 season with an 18-9 record and finished the season No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches’ Top 25.

The Wildcats open the season November 9 vs. Presbyterian.

South Carolina opens the season ranked No. 1 and UConn is No. 2. Defending national champ Stanford is No. 3.

POLL ALERT: South Carolina women ranked No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 for second consecutive season; UConn, Stanford, Maryland and N.C. State round out top five.



Full poll >> https://t.co/ZpzgqczgyX pic.twitter.com/99YtPW7xwk — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.