Lexington Catholic’s Walker Hall is the WKYT Athlete of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - His name may be Walker, but running is more his speed.

On Friday night, Lexington Catholic running back Walker Hall lit up the scoreboard with five touchdowns on 205 rushing yards in a 48-35 win over Bourbon County.

“I just had a lot of adrenaline going into the game, said Hall. “All of our guys did, and we had a lot of energy. Going into that game, I felt really good.

His first touchdown of the night might have been his favorite.

“I was diving for the touchdown at the beginning of the game, and I dove into it and jumped really high on it, “ said Hall. “There was someone diving at my legs, and I got in. It was a good start to the beginning of the game.”

Hall ranks in the top ten in the state for the season in Class 4A with 820 rushing yards, and he’s averaging more than one hundred yards rushing per game.

“We’ve got one of the best offensive lines in the state, and having them blocking for me is a huge help,” said Hall. “I believe in them, and they believe in me.”

Hall and the Knights are preparing to make a deep run in the playoffs with two games left in the regular season, and the goal is simple.

“Just win. Come in with the attitude that we can beat anyone, and just keep working off of every game,” said Hall. “We’ll make mistakes this year, and we need to learn from them and even the little things. We just need to keep trusting in our coaches, trusting in our players, and go out there and fight every game.”

