Man convicted of trying to kill police officer during Whitley County chase

Thomas Reynolds.
Thomas Reynolds.(Ronnie Bowling, Commonwealth's Attorney)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been convicted for shooting at a Kentucky police officer during a chase in Whitley County back in 2017.

On November 14, 2017, authorities say Thomas Reynolds lead police on a 30 mile pursuit.

During the chase, Reynolds fire a gun at a Williamsburg police officers’s cruiser, hitting it several times, before the officer was able to end the chase and take Reynolds into custody.

According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling, Reynolds has since been convicted of attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police.

A 25 year prison sentence has been recommended. Reynolds is scheduled to be sentenced on November 15, 2021.

