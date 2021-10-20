Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II taking medically advised rest

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

The palace did not offer specifics on the decision, but says the monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. ‘’

The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.’’

