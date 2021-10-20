Advertisement

Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A video from a recent city council meeting has been causing a stir in Magoffin County.

In the video, Colin Ray Jackson, one of the city council members, can be heard using a racial slur.

The Salyersville Mayor, Pete Shepherd, said the use of the slur shocked him and the other council members in the room.

“It’s terrible. It was terrible,” he said. “There’s just no place for that anywhere, especially in public meetings or anywhere else, in private or anywhere else. It’s not what we’re about anymore.”

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman agreed with Shepherd and said he was shocked to hear the language in a council meeting.

“It is absolutely inexcusable for an elected official to make such comment,” he said. “This is not acceptable or tolerated in our community.”

Mayor Shepherd said he asked Jackson to resign by October 21, but Jackson said he does not plan on resigning.

“Well, it makes you feel pretty humble,” said Jackson. “I regret making that statement. I didn’t mean to offend anybody, but this is Eastern Kentucky, Magoffin County.”

Local and county officials said the comments were unacceptable, inappropriate and not an accurate representation of the community.

You can watch Jackson’s statement below.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo a variety of Procter & Gamble products rest on a...
Procter & Gamble raising prices on popular household goods

Latest News

A local pediatric doctor's office said they've seen a big drop off in visits since the COVID-19...
Lexington pediatricians, state health leaders prepare for vaccine rollout for kids 5-11 years old
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,899 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 7%
The funeral services for Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace were held Wednesday. Pace died...
Funeral services held for Clark Co. Judge-Executive Chris Pace
County by County (10/20/2021)
WATCH|County by County (10/20/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/20/2021)
WATCH|Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/20/2021)