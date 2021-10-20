Salyersville City Councilman uses racial slur in City Council meeting

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A video from a recent city council meeting has been causing a stir in Magoffin County.

In the video, Colin Ray Jackson, one of the city council members, can be heard using a racial slur.

The Salyersville Mayor, Pete Shepherd, said the use of the slur shocked him and the other council members in the room.

“It’s terrible. It was terrible,” he said. “There’s just no place for that anywhere, especially in public meetings or anywhere else, in private or anywhere else. It’s not what we’re about anymore.”

Magoffin County Judge Executive Matthew Wireman agreed with Shepherd and said he was shocked to hear the language in a council meeting.

“It is absolutely inexcusable for an elected official to make such comment,” he said. “This is not acceptable or tolerated in our community.”

Mayor Shepherd said he asked Jackson to resign by October 21, but Jackson said he does not plan on resigning.

“Well, it makes you feel pretty humble,” said Jackson. “I regret making that statement. I didn’t mean to offend anybody, but this is Eastern Kentucky, Magoffin County.”

Local and county officials said the comments were unacceptable, inappropriate and not an accurate representation of the community.

