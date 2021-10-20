Suspect arrested in Lexington shooting that sent two to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

According to police, a 66-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy were shot on Endon Drive around 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. Police described the woman’s injuries as serious while the teen was reported to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

We’re told 23-year-old Marlon Griffin has since been arrested in connection with the shooting. He is facing two counts of assault, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and five counts of wanton endangerment.

Police say there was an altercation before the shooting, but they haven’t said what part the victims may have played in it.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

