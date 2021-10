LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is hurt after shots were fired into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Chestnut Street. A suspect shot into the woman’s home from her back yard. The woman was hit but is expected to be okay.

Police say they don’t have information on the suspect at this time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.