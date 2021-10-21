Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Moving In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern is beginning to wake up once again and that means some active weather for the final week and a half of October. Several systems will roll across the region during this time with the first one crossing the state out there today. All of this leads us into a pattern change as we flip the calendar from October to November.

Today’s front doesn’t have a lot of juice with it but it’s producing a band of showers and some thunderstorms along and ahead of it. The greatest chance for rain continues to be across the eastern half of the state this afternoon and evening. This is where the SPC has a low-end risk for a few severe storms.

Low clouds filter in behind our front for Friday and will likely spit out some scattered showers, especially across the northern half of the state. Clouds may very well be a problem on Friday and that would keep temps staying in the 50s.

Saturday features a temp split from northeast to southwest as our next system moves in. Showers and some thunderstorms increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a warm front lifts to the north. Low pressure then rolls across the Ohio Valley Monday with more showers and storms and gusty winds.

The pattern is then set for a major amplification into the middle and end of next week. Windy, wet and chilly temps will be likely during this time.

