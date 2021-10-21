Advertisement

‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the American Dream - an immigrant fleeing oppression finds success by starting his own business.

Sadly, on Friday, he’ll close up shop after 54 yearsin in downtown Lexington.

This is the story of shoemaker Tony Likirdopulos, aka “the cobbler.”

It’s amazing seeing to see somebody working that long being part of a vibrant downtown, probably seen a lot change in that time. The 80-year-old Likirdopulos has put his soul into the sole business over the past decades.

“I don’t like it, but I have no choice. Time to retire,” Likirdopulos said. “I’ve been doing this for 80 years I was born and raised in it.”

Likirdopulos was born in Greece. Oppression in his homeland led the shoemaker on an odyssey to a new life in America in 1964.

He brought his skill with him.

Being a cobbler for five decades was no small feat.

“My age, plus I got five stints. Lot of dust. You have a hard time to breathe,” Likirdopulos said. “It’s all I knew to do. See, if I was born over here I wouldn’t do this business.”

His loyal customers, one of them since 1990, can’t believe it’s all coming to an end.

“Now, I guess I’ll be in search again, but no one can replace him,” customer John Harris said.

Likirdopulos says any unclaimed shoes will go to charity.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County

Latest News

UK Football’s Wan’dale Robinson is pushing for change in our commonwealth. He’s using his story...
UK football player, Ky. lawmakers huddle to discuss change in the commonwealth
‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington
WATCH | ‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington
October 21 is Purple Thursday in Lexington. The day helps raise awareness against domestic...
Lexington turns purple to raise domestic violence awareness
For owners of electric cars in Kentucky, the news is exciting, and offers hope, that more...
Ford announcement sparks excitement for electric car owners in Kentucky