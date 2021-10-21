Father Jim Sichko creates spaghetti sauce to raise money for those struggling with hunger in Appalachia

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko has created a new line of spaghetti sauce to raise money for charity.

It’s called Miss Marie’s Spaghetti Sauce, in honor of his mother, and will be served in Delta Airline Sky Clubs. The proceeds will benefit those struggling with hunger in Appalachia through the Diocese of Lexington.

In memory of his mother, @JimSichko created a fundraising line of spaghetti sauce called “Miss Marie's Spaghetti Sauce.” Soon @Delta Sky Clubs will begin serving the sauce. ✈️ #KeepClimbing pic.twitter.com/eRXNjbDX9j — Robert Thomas WKYT (@RobertWKYT) October 21, 2021

Some money will also go to the Southeast Texas Hospice, in Father Sichko’s hometown of Orange, Texas.

Sichko said all of this just started with a dream.

“It’s a great honor for me to really believe that this has just grown in three years as it has. It was just a dream of mine to bottle the sauce,” Sichko said.

The spaghetti sauce will also fall under the Kentucky Proud program, which includes 11,000 members across the state.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.