Frankfort police arrest man for murder and arson

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- A man has been arrested by Frankfort police for arson, murder, and wanton endangerment in connection to a fire on Sept. 30.

Ibrahim Muhammad, 23, was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail Thursday evening on a $1 million full cash bond.

WKYT has previously reported two people were killed when a fire broke out at an apartment building on Leawood Drive on Sept. 30.

According to the coroner, 21-year-old Zephany Rushin and 20-year-old Quiana Danyel Miller-Walker were killed. The coroner says Rushin was pronounced dead at the scene. Miller-Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Several others were hurt, including one who was flown to the UofL Hospital burn unit.

On the day of the fire, WKYT talked to man named Ibrahim Muhammad who said he lived in the apartment building. He told us then, “They are my friends. You can’t get a life back. I’m only 23 and they were 20 and 21. I feel like a lot of this could’ve been prevented.”

Muhammad also said he lost his home in the fire.

WKYT is working to learn more about the arrest and investigation

