God’s Pantry looking for participants to help with ‘Basket Brigade’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - God’s Pantry announced their ‘Basket Brigade’ is ramping up to to help Kentucky families get ready for Thanksgiving.

Basket Brigade is something that God’s Pantry has put on for many many years, and even with the pandemic, the organization is once again happy to help.

The event will take place on November 6 in London and November 13 in Lexington.

God's Pantry is getting ready for their Basket Brigade, bringing Thanksgiving dinners to Kentucky families. The event will be held on November 6th in London and November 13th in Lexington. Tonight on @WKYT I'll let you know how you can help! #wkyt #gods #pantry #thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/UMTRclpbWm — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) October 21, 2021

The organizers are looking for participants to help.

“We’ve got a program designed a little smaller than what we’ve done in the past in recognition of the pandemic,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

Usually, they have about 70 participants, but they are limiting it this year to 30 in shifts.

“So far, we have five shifts. The first two are sold out. There are availablity for the noon, two, and four o’clock shifts here in Lexington. Down in London, we have availability for all five shifts,” Halligan said.

It’s $30 to participate and all participants will receive a T-Shirt. You can also be a virtual participant for $60, which covers the cost of a Thanksgiving box.

“We’re putting together is the traditional goods that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” Halligan said. “A meal that will provide food for up to eight individuals. Having that Thanksgiving meal at home with their table.”

If you would like to sign up to be a participant you must be 18 years or older and you can go to the God’s Pantry website to sign up.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.