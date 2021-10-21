Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in soon

Showers & storms arrive
Showers & storms arrive(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers with a few gusty thunderstorms will arrive around here this afternoon and evening.

Gusty thundershowers will likely develop as a strong fall cold front moves through the region. There is a chance that we see some stronger storms in the eastern portions of Kentucky. There could be a little more instability out there and that will make storms a little more likely.

The other side of this cold front will look and feel a lot different. Temperatures will hover around the mid and upper 50s. That’s all we will be able to squeeze out of the day. Throw in a few showers with a lot of clouds and you get a dreary fall day.

Take care of each other!

