Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Showers with a few gusty thunderstorms will arrive around here this afternoon and evening.

Gusty thundershowers will likely develop as a strong fall cold front moves through the region. There is a chance that we see some stronger storms in the eastern portions of Kentucky. There could be a little more instability out there and that will make storms a little more likely.

The other side of this cold front will look and feel a lot different. Temperatures will hover around the mid and upper 50s. That’s all we will be able to squeeze out of the day. Throw in a few showers with a lot of clouds and you get a dreary fall day.

