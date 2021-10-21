Advertisement

Kentucky Talent Hub replaces ‘Who’s Hiring’ campaign

Kentucky Talent Hub Main Page
Kentucky Talent Hub Main Page(Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KENTUCKY. (WYMT) - At the height of the pandemic, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation launched the “Who’s Hiring” campaign.

The program recruited over 100,000 candidates interested in a job, but was not automated, so Chamber employees had to manually check each form individually.

As a solution, the chamber created Talent Hub. It is an automated, online jobs portal focused on connecting Kentuckians to employers in critical industries.

Those include, but are not limited to, the growing distillery industry, manufacturing and equine business.

Unlike other job portals, Chamber officials say this one takes out the uncertainty of online applications.

”It just really cuts out some of that middle process where you hope the employer sees you or the employer is not exactly sure who is on the other end,” said LaKisha Miller, the Executive Director at the Kentucky Chamber Workforce Center. “It really starts to bring everybody together.”

Chamber officials said the site will host more than just job opportunities. Kentuckians can look for job shadowing opportunities, company tours, internships, apprenticeships and job training.

“Kentucky has many signature industries, but talent is our greatest export,” said Miller. “Kentucky Talent Hub will help connect Kentucky employers with the talent they need so we can continue to grow and cultivate new opportunities for Kentuckians inside our state.”

Employers and job seekers can begin adding and applying for positions online.

