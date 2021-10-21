Advertisement

Ky. school district goes ‘mask optional’ as COVID-19 cases decrease

Casey County school leaders say students and staff don’t have to wear masks in school buildings.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks are once again optional in another Kentucky school district.

Casey County school leaders say students and staff don’t have to wear masks in school buildings. They say it’s because of the decrease in numbers of COVID-19.

The county’s superintendent told us COVID-19 cases have dropped so significantly recently that this was a decision they were very comfortable making.

He told us that, right now, there’s only five positive cases in the school system and 24 in the county. He says had those numbers been more like 100, or 200, the mask mandate would still be in effect.

He says since they made this decision, their attendance has been the best it’s been all year.

School leaders also say while masks are optional, those who choose to still wear them will be supported and encouraged. If cases rise again, they the mask mandate will likely return.

Because of federal transportation guidelines, masks will be still be required on school buses.

