Advertisement

UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has made some changes involving the investigation into the death of student.

Thursday morning, UK announced it was suspending, indefinitely, all activities for new members of all fraternities on campus.

University officials said they planned to act quick and be transparent as the look into the death of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood. He died Monday after being found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

The coroner listed his cause of death as presumed alcohol toxicity.

Hazelwood was a new member of Farmhouse.

UK will also require new training for all fraternities on campus, focusing on hazing prevention, bystander intervention and university expectations.

UK adminstrators are meeting with fraternity and sorority life student leaders to speak with them about the changes.

We have learned UK Police did file a liquor law violation against the Farmhouse Fraternity on Monday, the day Hazelwood was found. The violation includes underage drinking.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County

Latest News

Casey County school leaders say students and staff don’t have to wear masks in school buildings.
Ky. school district goes ‘mask optional’ as COVID-19 cases decrease
Senator Rand Paul says he’ll be introducing a new bill that could be an alternative to calls...
Sen. Paul to introduce bill that would offer another way to pay for college
A cold front will bring showers & storms to the region
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms arrive
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Change blows in soon