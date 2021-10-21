Advertisement

Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument

Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a domestic argument on Oct. 20, 2021.(Source: Breckinridge County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A domestic argument in Breckinridge County has left a man dead and woman injured.

Just before 7 a.m. (Central time) Wednesday, Kentucky State Police were called to assist the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a shooting at a home on Lonnie Haynes Road.

Troopers found Dennis Devers, 49, dead outside the home.

KSP said Devers and his wife, Amanda Maire Devers, had been arguing over personal property. Investigators say that a some point during the argument, Amanda Devers shot her husband multiple times, killing him. She also suffered a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting herself in the foot.

Following treatment at Baptist Health Hardin, Amanda Devers, 33, was booked into the Breckinridge County Detention Center on a charge of murder.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student
Larry Gene Hamblin missing person in Whitley County
Police: Missing person found dead in Whitley County

Latest News

October 21 is Purple Thursday in Lexington. The day helps raise awareness against domestic...
Lexington turns purple to raise domestic violence awareness
For owners of electric cars in Kentucky, the news is exciting, and offers hope, that more...
Ford announcement sparks excitement for electric car owners in Kentucky
God’s Pantry announced their ‘Basket Brigade’ is ramping up to to help Kentucky families get...
God’s Pantry looking for participants to help with ‘Basket Brigade’
Governor Andy Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear holds Team Kentucky Update
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death