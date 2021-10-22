Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Very Busy Pattern Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a whole new weather ballgame out there today as very chilly air invades the Bluegrass State. This chilly air kicks off a weekend that features another system working in here before it’s over. In the longer range, things look particularly active in the final week of the month with a colder overall pattern taking shape.

Low clouds will be a problem out there today and will combine with a northwesterly flow to produce a stray shower or two. The best chance is in the north, but some sprinkles and drizzle will be possible anywhere.

Temps today struggle big time and may not get out of the low and middle 50s for many. A northwest wind will add some more chill to the the autumn air.

The forecast for Saturday continues to feature a mix of sun and clouds with temps that are likely to struggle once again.

A warm front then lifts to the north Saturday night into Sunday and brings showers and storms with it. Temps behind this warm front surge into the 70-75 degree range on a gusty southwest wind ahead of a potent storm system. This moves in here on Monday and brings more widespread showers and storms to be followed by chillier air.

The next system follows that up very quickly and is likely to turn into a major storm across the eastern part of the country. Rain, wind and very chilly temps will be likely.

