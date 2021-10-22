Advertisement

Community coming together to clean up Carlisle’s waterways

Months after historic flooding in Carlisle, Bluegrass Greensource is helping the community...
By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Water is something we drink and use everyday. Without treating our water sources it can be detrimental for drinking and cause back ups, which leads to future flooding events.

Saturday, the organization will be heading out to Brushy Fork in Nicholas County to help remove debris that could cause future flooding events, and they need your help.

In late-July, the town experienced catastrophic flooding and many of the local waterways are still littered with debris. Since FEMA has yet to give funds to the area, any bit of help to the community is important.

“So, anything that on a day-to-day basis litter, pollutants from cars, run-off from roads and, things like that, ends up in our water, especially in flood events. A lot of debris gets washed into streams and that can have impacts for years and, not just environmental quality, but about how people feel about their environment,” said Andrea Zang, AmeriCorps VISTA at Bluegrass Greensource.

You can register online or just show up to Vanlandingham Park in Carlisle. The cleanup event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

