Advertisement

Heaven Hill, UFCW reach tentative contract agreement

Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract...
Members of UFCW Local 23D took to the picket lines Sept. 11 after failing to reach a contract with Heaven Hill Distilleries.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Heaven Hill and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

According to a statement released by the company, the new contract with UFCW 23D is a five-year agreement and received the full recommendation of the UFCW negotiating committee.

UFCW members, who walked off the job on Sept. 11, will vote on the contract tomorrow.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death
Lexington doctor warns about dangers of excessive drinking

Latest News

Studies show Boomer women saved more for retirement during pandemic than Boomer men
Money Matters: Studies show Boomer women saved more for retirement during pandemic than Boomer men
What you can do to stay prepared for another tricky tax year
What to know about the new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs
Money Matters - August 10, 2021