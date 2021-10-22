Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern is loaded with activity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A chill will remain in the region this afternoon. Most of you will be stuck in the 50s for highs.

Expect a lot of cloud cover & a few light showers. Overall, I think that we experience an extremely dreary Friday. It won’t rain all day and many of you probably won’t even see the first true shower. What you will see is just a drizzle.

The pattern gets cranked up with more activity by Sunday. Showers & thunderstorms will arrive on Saturday night to early Sunday morning. These are a part of the next system that will impact the region. Expect it to be windy & warm during the daytime hours. Gusts will probably reach 30-40 MPH for an extended period of time.

