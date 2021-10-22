Kentucky Newsmakers 10/24: Steve McClain with Ky. Retail Federation; Kentucky Utilities spokesperson

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation and a spokesperson with Kentucky Utilities.

The holidays also quickly approaching and many are already starting their shopping. This year, things are different and more patience may be required.

Supply chains are disrupted around the world. Shipping, including by mail, may be slower and retailers are having a tough time find enough workers to help customers in stores.

Even those shopping online are being told to expect the unexpected and start things early. Steve McClain heads up communications and public affairs for the Kentucky Retail Federation.

Also, cutting trees in Lexington gets highly controversial and ends up at city hall. Bill speaks with a representative from Kentucky Utilities.

