Lexington, FOP reach agreement for four-year contract

Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they're losing officers more quickly than they can replace them.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An agreement has been reached for a new contract with the City of Lexington and the Fraternal Order of Police.

City officials say the four-year contract features pay increases designed to improve recruitment and retention.

Two civilians will also be added to the Internal Police Disciplinary Board, a change sought by the Commission on Racial Justice and Equality to improve accountability and transparency.

“One of my top priorities was to have civilians on our internal police disciplinary review board,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “This contract puts two civilians on the internal review board. It’s a big change. This is a big step.”

There will also be a $5,000 bonus.

We’re told the contract covers 597 Sergeant and Officer positions.

“We are investing in our police. We knew that recruiting was an issue and we knew that retention was an issue. We have to get them in the door and we have to keep them. So, we focused on starting pay and pay to retain officers,” said Mayor Gorton. “We know that we needed to improve our competitiveness. We are competing with everyone in the country, basically.”

The contract now must be approved by the Urban County Council. It will get an initial vote next Tuesday.

