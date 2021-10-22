Advertisement

Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home

A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County, according to police.(WAFB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County, according to police.

Police say that officers responded to a residence on Brewster Lane in Morning View, Kentucky, for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While at the residence, officers say they found 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Kenton County Coroner pronounced Recchia dead at the scene.

According to Kenton County Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Dillion Brewster, 26, from Morning View, Kentucky, for murder, domestic violence and possession of a firearm.

Dillion Brewster, 26, has been charged in the death of Kameryn Recchia, 25.
Dillion Brewster, 26, has been charged in the death of Kameryn Recchia, 25.(Miami County Ohio Jail)

Police say that Brewster is in custody at the Miami County, Ohio jail for unrelated charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, having weapons while under disability and endangering children.

The situation is still under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death
Lexington doctor warns about dangers of excessive drinking

Latest News

Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
Lexington, FOP reach agreement for four-year contract
A very dreary Friday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures trend up and down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern is loaded with activity
Nicole Griffith, Lew Temple, Vincent M. Ward - Scarefest
WATCH | Nicole Griffith, Lew Temple, Vincent M. Ward - Scarefest
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
UK students come together for vigil and memorial for freshman