Advertisement

New senior living community opens in Lexington

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials celebrated the grand opening of a new senior living community in Lexington Friday morning.

The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more affordable housing to the area.

The complex has 96 units of affordable housing for senior citizens.

The newest project from AU Associates is the largest facility they’ve built in Lexington and the second affordable housing development specifically for senior citizens that they’ve opened up in the last year.

Holly Weidemann is the founder and President of AU Associates. She says that the facility includes amenities like trash shoots, walking trails, indoors and outdoor meeting areas, a fitness center and theater as well as a dog run area.

“We’ve done several things on this, given the size of this project, that we haven’t had the luxury of doing before,” Weidemann said. “So, we know that our residents will enjoy these additional amenities.”

Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand and thanked AU Associates for the work they’ve done in partnering with the city to improve affordable housing, but she acknowledged that the work is not done.

“Affordable housing is something that we work on a lot these days and we know that there’s still a lot of work to do,” Mayor Gorton said. “We know there’s still a huge need that’s why I have proposed to the council dedicating $10,000,000 from our federal American Rescue Plan Funding to go to affordable housing.”

Officials say that there are still apartments available for leasing if you or someone you know is interested.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
This is the story of shoemaker Tony Likirdopulos, aka “the cobbler.”
‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

Latest News

In Lexington, the Pharmacy Shop will soon be ready to give customers their booster shots....
Ky. pharmacies preparing for increased demand for COVID-19 boosters
Lexington chief of police Lawrence Weathers says they’re losing officers more quickly than they...
Lexington, FOP reach agreement for four-year contract
A very dreary Friday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures trend up and down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern is loaded with activity