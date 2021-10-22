New senior living community opens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - City officials celebrated the grand opening of a new senior living community in Lexington Friday morning.

The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more affordable housing to the area.

The complex has 96 units of affordable housing for senior citizens.

The newest project from AU Associates is the largest facility they’ve built in Lexington and the second affordable housing development specifically for senior citizens that they’ve opened up in the last year.

Holly Weidemann is the founder and President of AU Associates. She says that the facility includes amenities like trash shoots, walking trails, indoors and outdoor meeting areas, a fitness center and theater as well as a dog run area.

“We’ve done several things on this, given the size of this project, that we haven’t had the luxury of doing before,” Weidemann said. “So, we know that our residents will enjoy these additional amenities.”

Mayor Linda Gorton was on hand and thanked AU Associates for the work they’ve done in partnering with the city to improve affordable housing, but she acknowledged that the work is not done.

“Affordable housing is something that we work on a lot these days and we know that there’s still a lot of work to do,” Mayor Gorton said. “We know there’s still a huge need that’s why I have proposed to the council dedicating $10,000,000 from our federal American Rescue Plan Funding to go to affordable housing.”

Officials say that there are still apartments available for leasing if you or someone you know is interested.

