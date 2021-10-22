Officials announce change in leadership at one Eastern Kentucky college

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College will have a new leader in August 2022.

Current President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The Board of Trustees for the college has named Executive Vice President Jim Stepp to take his place.

The current leader first came to Pippa Passes in 1983 and has served in many roles at the college before being appointed to the top position in 1999.

Jim Stepp has been with the college for 37 years and has been a vice president for 22 of them.

During President Stepp’s time in the role, the college’s endowment has increased by nearly $47 million and the facility is consistently ranked as one of Forbes Magazine’s top colleges in the nation for financial fitness.

“Joe Stepp has served Alice Lloyd College and our region admirably in his tenure as president,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Duncan. “His strong leadership has advanced our capacity to provide high-quality educational opportunities to Appalachian students. Executive Vice President Jim Stepp has been instrumental in the success of the college and is an excellent choice to be our next president. He and Joe will continue to work closely together to help carry out the mission of ALC.”

