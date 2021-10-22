Advertisement

Officials announce change in leadership at one Eastern Kentucky college

Current Alice Lloyd College President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The...
Current Alice Lloyd College President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The Board of Trustees for the college has named Executive Vice President Jim Stepp to take his place.(Alice Lloyd College)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alice Lloyd College will have a new leader in August 2022.

Current President Joe Stepp will transition to the role of chancellor. The Board of Trustees for the college has named Executive Vice President Jim Stepp to take his place.

The current leader first came to Pippa Passes in 1983 and has served in many roles at the college before being appointed to the top position in 1999.

Jim Stepp has been with the college for 37 years and has been a vice president for 22 of them.

During President Stepp’s time in the role, the college’s endowment has increased by nearly $47 million and the facility is consistently ranked as one of Forbes Magazine’s top colleges in the nation for financial fitness.

“Joe Stepp has served Alice Lloyd College and our region admirably in his tenure as president,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Duncan. “His strong leadership has advanced our capacity to provide high-quality educational opportunities to Appalachian students. Executive Vice President Jim Stepp has been instrumental in the success of the college and is an excellent choice to be our next president. He and Joe will continue to work closely together to help carry out the mission of ALC.”

WYMT’s Zak Hawke will have more on this developing story tonight on WYMT.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more...
New senior living community opens in Lexington

Latest News

Undead Kentuckians started Winchester's first-ever "Zombie Crawl" on the steps of the Clark...
Dozens of undead Kentuckians partake in Winchester’s first ever “Zombie Crawl”
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a 31-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Rogers throws 4 TDs as Mississippi State tops Vanderbilt 45-6
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta...
Buehler gets start for Dodgers in NL championship series
October 23rd is National Prescription Take Back Day.
WATCH | National Prescription Take Back Day aims to prevent drug abuse