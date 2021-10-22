Advertisement

UK students come together for vigil and memorial for freshman

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In times of tragedy, many turn to a higher power to get through the difficult days.

Thursday, students at the University of Kentucky came together for a prayer service and memorial for Lofton Hazelwood. The 18-year-old died Monday evening after he was found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

“In the midst of our grief, in the midst of our processing all of this, we have the great hope that eternal life is what awaited Lofton after he died,” said Father Steve Roberts. “This is a time when we need each other. So reach out. Reach out to family, and friends. Reach out and support each other, love each other. Reach out to your church community.”

“I think all of our students are going through a lot of confusion, a lot of sorrow, and a lot of us don’t know how to process it yet,” said student Karys Whitehead. “So it is very quiet. People don’t really know where to turn in this time.”'

Whitehead says she saw first responders at the fraternity house Monday evening. She says, not knowing what the situation was, she immediately started praying.

“I was pulling into bible study on Monday night and I saw the ambulances and firetrucks down the street and all I could do was pray. I didn’t know what was happening, I didn’t know who was involved, but prayer is so powerful in these times.”

A program for the night included a list of resources and counseling services for students who are struggling with the loss.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Two parallel investigations underway into death of UK student

Latest News

Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
WATCH | UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death
UK football player Wan’dale Robinson meets with Ky. lawmakers to discuss his foundation
WATCH | UK football player Wan’dale Robinson meets with Ky. lawmakers to discuss his foundation
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/21/2021)
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (10/21/2021)