Woman set for journey to return military uniforms found in Lexington dumpster to Texas family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pair of army uniforms will take a thousand mile journey to where they belong this weekend.

Two years ago, they were found in a Lexington dumpster. Now, the woman who found them, Donna Parker, is finally able to return them to family.

Parker says she’s anxious, excited, nervous, just a slew of emotions, as she gets ready to go to Texas on Saturday morning.

When we first introduced you to her earlier this month, she had just recently matched the uniforms to Sgt. Keith McKenzie. Sadly, he lost a battle with PTSD in 2018, but Donna did find his family, including young children living in Waco, Texas.

She was trying to raise money to get there, but the day after our first story aired, Father Jim Sichko took care of airfare and everything to make sure Donna completed her mission.

“We’ve cried a lot on the phone each other, texted back and forth. She actually told us at the begining of the week that Keith, the son, was saying, ‘I wish I had something of my dad’s,’” said Donna.

Donna told us Friday it’s been an emotional journey these last two years, and admits she gave up for a bit, until she was motivated by a higher power.

“There was a time where I did. I left those suits sitting for about six, seven months and I didn’t mess with them again. Then one day, God hollered at me and was like, ‘hey, you remember that?’ When I did get that calling back from him,, I got them out and started searching again,” said Donna.

Donna is donating the money she did raise for air fare to the McKenzie family. Her company, New Circle Auto Sales, is also chipping in, with will bring the total to $500.

