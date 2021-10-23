Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes back over

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we began this weekend with cool and dry weather, multiple systems are set to move in over this next week bringing significant changes along with them.

For this evening, cool temperatures will continue with cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated showers. Shower chances will grow into parts of tonight, mainly across parts of central, eastern, and northern Kentucky. Gusty winds will also be with us throughout tonight, with the temperature only falling into the 50s.

By Sunday morning, a few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for the first half of the day. Most rain chances will again be across the northern half of our region, but gusty winds will continue to stay with us as a warm front lifts through our area. While there is a low-end severe threat, it remains further to our west as well. Highs by the afternoon will surge into the 70s, with strong southerly winds gusting up to 30+mph at times.

We’ll have another system move in Monday as a strong cold front bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. This second front will provide another low-end severe threat across our region, with strong winds being the main threat. After the front, a brief dry period will be with us Tuesday and most of Wednesday before another low-pressure system spins across our region for the latter half of the week. Highs will be a rollercoaster throughout the week; we see 60s turn into 50s by Tuesday that hang around through much of the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.