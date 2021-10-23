Ally Blake’s Forecast | A mainly dry day before some big changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Saturday morning y’all! It is fairly chilly across the bluegrass with some patchy fog.

Temps will rise from the upper 40s to the low 60s. Early on will be partly cloudy, but mostly cloudy skies will dominate. A warm front will move in later into the day, increasing rain chances after the sun sets. This will be the first system of a very active work week. Showers will roll in overnight and we could hear some rumbles of thunder early Sunday morning. Throughout the day temps will rise from the 50s to the 70s. Showers and a few storms are likely throughout the day. The winds will also really pick up with gusts over 25 mph.

Rain and wind will continue into the start of the workweek as the front finally lifts and changes from warm to cold. There is also a lower-level severe weather threat for Monday that we will have to keep our eyes on. This will also drop temps from the mid-60s on Monday to highs in the 50s on Tuesday. Tuesday is really the only day of break in the week. Conditions stay mostly dry and chilly. Thursday is when our next and arguably more potent system rolls in. This will dramatically drop temps close to the low 50s and upper 40s. It will also be rainy and windy... gross.

Anyways, I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend! :)

