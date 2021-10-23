Advertisement

Bryan Station outlasts Madison Central 21-13

The Defenders use big plays to take top seed in district
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station and Madison Central entered Friday night winners of seven straight, but it was the Defenders leaving Richmond with a 21-13 win and getting a top seed in the playoffs.

Station took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 58-yard TD pass from Trenton Cutwright to Javoen Hurt. Central used a Brock Eads interception to set up a 27-yard touchdown run from Brady Hensley to tie the game at 7-7.

Late in the first half, with the Indians coming to life, Cutwright scrambled and connected with Jmarious Lindsay on a 67-yard strike. Bryan Station led 14-7 and there was no scoring until late in the 4th quarter.

Trailing by seven, Mike Holcomb’s team marched 67 yards on 13 plays capped off by another Hensley score. Down 14-13 with 2:55 to play, the Indians went for the 2-point conversion but it was stopped.

The Defenders finished the scoring with a second Cutwright to Hurt TD on a 78-yard strike with a little more than a minute to play to set the final score at 21-13.

