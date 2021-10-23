Buehler gets start for Dodgers in NL championship series
Former Henry Clay star faces “must-win” situation
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have tapped Walker Buehler to start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves after bumping achy Max Scherzer.
The right-handed Buehler will be coming back on just three days’ rest, with the 106-win Dodgers in a must-win situation.
The Braves lead the series 3-2.
With a full week of rest, Buehler was roughed up by the Braves in his Game 3 start on Tuesday. He gave up four runs, two earned, and six hits in just 3 2/3 innings. Buehler also pitched on short rest in Game 4 of the NLDS.
