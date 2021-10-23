Advertisement

Buehler gets start for Dodgers in NL championship series

Former Henry Clay star faces “must-win” situation
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)(Jae Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have tapped Walker Buehler to start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves after bumping achy Max Scherzer.

The right-handed Buehler will be coming back on just three days’ rest, with the 106-win Dodgers in a must-win situation.

The Braves lead the series 3-2.

With a full week of rest, Buehler was roughed up by the Braves in his Game 3 start on Tuesday. He gave up four runs, two earned, and six hits in just 3 2/3 innings. Buehler also pitched on short rest in Game 4 of the NLDS.

