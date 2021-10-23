Buehler gets start for Dodgers in NL championship series

ATLANTA (AP) - The Los Angeles Dodgers have tapped Walker Buehler to start Game 6 of the NL Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves after bumping achy Max Scherzer.

The right-handed Buehler will be coming back on just three days’ rest, with the 106-win Dodgers in a must-win situation.

The Braves lead the series 3-2.

With a full week of rest, Buehler was roughed up by the Braves in his Game 3 start on Tuesday. He gave up four runs, two earned, and six hits in just 3 2/3 innings. Buehler also pitched on short rest in Game 4 of the NLDS.

