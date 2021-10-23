Dunbar dominates Lafayette on the road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Erik White muffed his own punt, but turned it into a 49-yard touchdown and Dunbar beat Lafayette 34-14 Friday night to extend its winning streak to four games.

Dunbar (5-4) wraps up the regular season at Bryan Station on October 29. The Generals wrap up the regular season with a 2-8 record.

