Dunbar dominates Lafayette on the road
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Erik White muffed his own punt, but turned it into a 49-yard touchdown and Dunbar beat Lafayette 34-14 Friday night to extend its winning streak to four games.
Dunbar (5-4) wraps up the regular season at Bryan Station on October 29. The Generals wrap up the regular season with a 2-8 record.
