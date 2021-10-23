Georgetown celebrates happy Homecoming, defeats Thomas More, 27-17

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Brandon Burgess threw for 193 yards and a score to lead Georgetown College to a 27-17 homecoming win on Saturday over Thomas More.

Burgess, a senior from Seymore, Tenn., completed 12 of 25 passes, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Hughes in the third quarter, which gave the Tigers a 24-10 lead.

Hughes caught two passes on the day for 115 yards, both for touchdowns. Hughes’ first score came on a trick play -- wide receiver Aaron Maggard took a pitch, then found Hughes on a 42-yard touchdown.

Georgetown (5-2) travels to Campbellsville next Saturday.

