Advertisement

Georgetown celebrates happy Homecoming, defeats Thomas More, 27-17

Tigers snap a 2-game skid
Georgetown coach Bill Cronin watches on Saturday as his Tigers defeated Thomas More on...
Georgetown coach Bill Cronin watches on Saturday as his Tigers defeated Thomas More on Homecoming.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Brandon Burgess threw for 193 yards and a score to lead Georgetown College to a 27-17 homecoming win on Saturday over Thomas More.

Burgess, a senior from Seymore, Tenn., completed 12 of 25 passes, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Hughes in the third quarter, which gave the Tigers a 24-10 lead.

Hughes caught two passes on the day for 115 yards, both for touchdowns. Hughes’ first score came on a trick play -- wide receiver Aaron Maggard took a pitch, then found Hughes on a 42-yard touchdown.

Georgetown (5-2) travels to Campbellsville next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more...
New senior living community opens in Lexington
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler pitches during the first inning against the Atlanta...
Buehler gets start for Dodgers in NL championship series
Morehead State knocked off Marist on Saturday to stay atop the Pioneer Football League standings.
Morehead tops Marist, stands atop PFL standing
BRYAN STATION
Bryan Station outlasts Madison Central 21-13
LCA stays undefeated.
Lexington Christian rolls past Danville 56-14