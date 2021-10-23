Advertisement

Henry Clay picks up first win of the season

Blue Devils now 1-8 on year
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Childress ran for two scores to lead Henry Clay to a 34-33 overtime win on Friday at Tates Creek.

With the win, Henry Clay moves to 1-8 on the season.

The game featured six fumbles -- three by each team.

Blake Van Horn threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for the winners.

Henry Clay closes out the regular season hosting Lexington Christian.

Tates Creek (2-7) ends its regular season at home against Boone Co.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
This is the story of shoemaker Tony Likirdopulos, aka “the cobbler.”
‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

Latest News

Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds
Tshiebwe leads Team Blue past Team White 108-80
Lex Cath wins 55-0.
Lexington Catholic blanks Anderson County 50-0
Dunbar wins 34-14.
Dunbar dominates Lafayette on the road
Woodford Co. is a perfect 8-0 after its 54-7 win over East Jessamine.
Woodford Co. remains unbeaten with 54-7 win over East Jessamine