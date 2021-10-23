Henry Clay picks up first win of the season
Blue Devils now 1-8 on year
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Childress ran for two scores to lead Henry Clay to a 34-33 overtime win on Friday at Tates Creek.
With the win, Henry Clay moves to 1-8 on the season.
The game featured six fumbles -- three by each team.
Blake Van Horn threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for the winners.
Henry Clay closes out the regular season hosting Lexington Christian.
Tates Creek (2-7) ends its regular season at home against Boone Co.
