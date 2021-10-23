Henry Clay picks up first win of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jacob Childress ran for two scores to lead Henry Clay to a 34-33 overtime win on Friday at Tates Creek.

With the win, Henry Clay moves to 1-8 on the season.

The game featured six fumbles -- three by each team.

Blake Van Horn threw for 201 yards and a touchdown for the winners.

Henry Clay closes out the regular season hosting Lexington Christian.

Tates Creek (2-7) ends its regular season at home against Boone Co.

