Morehead tops Marist, stands atop PFL standing

Eagles now 4-0 in league play
Morehead State knocked off Marist on Saturday to stay atop the Pioneer Football League standings.
Morehead State knocked off Marist on Saturday to stay atop the Pioneer Football League standings.(Morehead State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) - Mark Pappas threw for 396 yards and three touchdowns, rallying the Eagles past Marist 27-24.

The Eagles won their fourth straight game and remained unbeaten atop the Pioneer Football League with Davidson. They are off to their first 4-0 start in league play since 2002.

Pappas, who was 32-of-52 passing, threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, an 18-yarder to Matt DeBlaiso and a 25-yarder to Matt Guilfoil, the latter giving the Eagles a 27-24 lead with just over a minute remaining.

Austin Day threw for 202 yards including a touchdown and an interception for the Red Foxes.

