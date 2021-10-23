Advertisement

PHOTOS: UofL Health celebrates Halloween with newborns

Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
Check out UofL's annual NICU Halloween photoshoot
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the University of Louisville Hospital’s annual celebratory traditions is back.

From now until Halloween, all NICU babies at the Center for Women and Infants will be dressed up in Halloween costumes to have their picture taken.

All pictures are given to the families of the newborns who are dressed in costumes donated to the hospital.

Check out some of the pictures taken by NICU nurses below!

Caption

