Tshiebwe leads Team Blue past Team White 108-80

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The UK basketball team held its first Blue White scrimmage since 2019 on Friday night with the Blue team prevailing 108-80.

The Blue team shot 58.0% and 40.7% from 3-point range. The White team was 47.8% from the floor but 36.8% from long range. West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds. Fourteen of his 21 rebounds were on the offensive end.

Playing for both squads, TyTy Washington Jr. combined for 24 points and a game-high-tying 10 assists. Sahvir Wheeler also had a double-double with 11 points and a game-high-tying 10 assists.

The Wildcats return to the Rupp Arena court Friday October, 19 for an exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan.

