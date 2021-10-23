Advertisement

Woodford Co. remains unbeaten with 54-7 win over East Jessamine

Jackets host Simon Kenton to end regular season
Woodford Co. is a perfect 8-0 after its 54-7 win over East Jessamine.
Woodford Co. is a perfect 8-0 after its 54-7 win over East Jessamine.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. moved a step closer to an unbeaten regular season with a 54-7 win on Friday at East Jessamine.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0) will host Simon Kenton next Friday.

Over the last four games, Dennis Johnson’s team is averaging more than 58 points per game.

East Jessamine (1-8) travels to Bardstown next week for its season finale.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Ibrahim Muhammad is charged with arson, murder, and wanton endangerment.
Frankfort police arrest man for murder, arson after deadly apartment fire
This is the story of shoemaker Tony Likirdopulos, aka “the cobbler.”
‘The cobbler’ closing up shop after 54 years in downtown Lexington
Amanda Marie Devers, 33, is charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband during a...
Woman charged in shooting death of husband during argument
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

Latest News

Henry Clay head coach Demetrius Gay shouts instructions during his team's win on Friday.
Henry Clay picks up first win of the season
Lex Cath wins 55-0.
Lexington Catholic blanks Anderson County 50-0
Dunbar wins 34-14.
Dunbar dominates Lafayette on the road
Hall lit up the scoreboard with five touchdowns on 205 rushing yards
Lexington Catholic’s Walker Hall is the WKYT Athlete of the Week