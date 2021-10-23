Woodford Co. remains unbeaten with 54-7 win over East Jessamine

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. moved a step closer to an unbeaten regular season with a 54-7 win on Friday at East Jessamine.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0) will host Simon Kenton next Friday.

Over the last four games, Dennis Johnson’s team is averaging more than 58 points per game.

East Jessamine (1-8) travels to Bardstown next week for its season finale.

