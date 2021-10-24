Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes coming back to the forecast

Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday as a cold front sweeps through with...
Strong to severe storms will be possible Monday as a cold front sweeps through with strong/damaging winds being the main threat(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures have surged into the 70s to end the weekend, a strong cold front is expected to bring severe storms and another cool down to the forecast.

Gusty winds and mild conditions will stay with us through this evening and tonight. This evening, temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s and into the 60s and then only get into the upper-50s overnight. Southerly winds will continue to gust across our region with gusts of 30+mph likely through the overnight.

By Monday, gusty winds will continue as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms across our region during the morning and afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe, with the main threat being strong/damaging winds. Highs on Monday are only expected to reach the mid to lower-60s, and winds will shift out of the northwest after the front.

Temperatures continue to drop into Tuesday, where highs only reach the mid-50s. We’ll have some drier weather both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be short-lived as another system moves in Thursday and lasts through Saturday. This next system will bring another round of gusty showers and keep temperatures cooler in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more...
New senior living community opens in Lexington

Latest News

Sunday's Breakdown
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Temps increase ahead of an active weather week
fastcast
WATCH | Meteorologist Ally Blake's FastCast Sunday Morning
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Temperatures will be a rollercoaster through next week as multiple systems roll through the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | An active pattern takes back over