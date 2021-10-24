Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Big changes coming back to the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While temperatures have surged into the 70s to end the weekend, a strong cold front is expected to bring severe storms and another cool down to the forecast.

Gusty winds and mild conditions will stay with us through this evening and tonight. This evening, temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s and into the 60s and then only get into the upper-50s overnight. Southerly winds will continue to gust across our region with gusts of 30+mph likely through the overnight.

By Monday, gusty winds will continue as a cold front approaches from the west. This front will bring showers and thunderstorms across our region during the morning and afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe, with the main threat being strong/damaging winds. Highs on Monday are only expected to reach the mid to lower-60s, and winds will shift out of the northwest after the front.

Temperatures continue to drop into Tuesday, where highs only reach the mid-50s. We’ll have some drier weather both Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be short-lived as another system moves in Thursday and lasts through Saturday. This next system will bring another round of gusty showers and keep temperatures cooler in the 50s.

