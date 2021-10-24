Ally Blake’s Forecast | Temps increase ahead of an active weather week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is cloudy for some and others are seeing some sunshine. All of us will dig in on warmer air with temps in the 70s.

A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around for the first half of the day. Most rain chances will again be across the northern half of our region, but gusty winds will continue to stay with us as a warm front lifts through our area. While there is a low-end severe threat, it remains further to our west as well. Highs by the afternoon will surge into the 70s, with strong southerly winds gusting up to 30+mph at times.

We’ll have another system move in Monday as a strong cold front bring another round of showers and thunderstorms. This second front will provide another low-end severe threat across our region, with strong winds being the main threat. After the front, a brief dry period will be with us Tuesday and most of Wednesday before another low-pressure system spins across our region for the latter half of the week. Highs will be a rollercoaster throughout the week; we see 60s turn into 50s by Tuesday that hang around through much of the week.

