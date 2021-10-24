Advertisement

Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals won their AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens in style, pulling away in the second half for a 41-17 victory.

Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder to rookie Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter. The Bengals drew even with the Ravens atop the division.

Former LSU teammates Burrow and Chase were too much for Baltimore to handle, and Cincinnati’s offense moved the ball pretty easily from the middle of the second quarter on. Chase had eight catches for 201 yards, easily the most productive performance of his impressive debut season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more...
New senior living community opens in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41),...
Kentucky jumps three spots in AP Top 25 to No. 12
Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0.
Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0 in home finale
(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, file)
Mississippi State football coach ranks best Halloween candy in post-win interview
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a 31-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Rogers throws 4 TDs as Mississippi State tops Vanderbilt 45-6