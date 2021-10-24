Advertisement

Deputies: Wayne Co. inmate tried to set jail on fire

Wayne County deputies charges James Rose with arson-1st degree and wanton endangerment-1st...
Wayne County deputies charges James Rose with arson-1st degree and wanton endangerment-1st degree after they said he started a fire inside the detention center.(Wayne County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - An inmate is facing more charges in Wayne County after deputies said he tried to set the jail on fire.

Deputies were called to the detention center at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

They learned an inmate had started a fire in the jail, but it was out by the time deputies arrived at the facility, investigators said.

Deputies said they reviewed surveillance video and saw inmate James Rose throw toilet paper, that was on fire, from his cell into the hallway.

Rose was then seen on camera throwing a bag of trash onto the fire, deputies said.

Rose was charged with arson-1st degree and wanton endangerment-1st degree.

According to the jail website, Rose was already facing a list of charges including robbery-1st degree, unlawful imprisonment-1st degree, criminal mischief-3rd degree, along with charges related to thefts.

Deputies said no other inmates were involved in the fire.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

