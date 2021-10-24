Dozens of undead Kentuckians partake in Winchester’s first ever “Zombie Crawl”

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Organizer Chad T. Walker and his group of undead Kentuckians celebrated the spooky season in style Saturday night with Winchester’s first-ever “Zombie Crawl.”

“This is the first organized pub crawl in Winchester,” said Walker. “I’m sure there were pub crawls before, but this was the first organized one. The zombie pub crawl makes it a lot simpler because it’s an easy costume. You get a little make-up, you rip your jeans, and you’re a zombie.”

The crawl started at the Clark County Courthouse. Forty zombies descended on six bars in downtown Winchester, and each location came up with its own creepy, Halloween-themed concoctions.

“All six restaurants downtown that actually serve alcohol [participated],” Walker said. “Of course, this weekend was supposed to be for the adults. The kids get next weekend, but the adults get this weekend.”

Participating locations included Mikki’s, Wildcat Willy’s, and the Engine House Deli & Pub. Walker owns the Engine House and says it’s a great opportunity not just to have some fright-filled fun but also to support Winchester’s bars and restaurants.

“This is our own little way to give back, and it’s a fun stimulus project post the 2020 COVID shutdown,” said Walker.

Walker noted that they would like to keep the “Zombie Crawl” alive in years to come and possibly extend the fun festivities to Saint Patrick’s Day or other holidays.

