Eastern Kentucky golf course prepping for upcoming Thanksgiving themed events

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community leaders in Letcher County are preparing for the upcoming third annual Turkey Trot.

Double Kwik, Letcher County Tourism, and Appalachian Timing Group are sponsoring the event.

Officials with Raven Rock Golf Course in Jenkins are hosting several Thanksgiving themed runs to celebrate the holiday.

“We actually didn’t get to do it last year because of COVID,” Letcher County Tourism Director Clay Christian said. “The Turkey Trot’s a 10k, the Gobble Wobble’s a 5k, and then we have something we call the Shake Your Tail Feathers Fun Run.”

Christian said all the proceeds this year are going towards a great cause.

“This year we’re doing it for Grey Matters Foundation and our good friend Brandon Robinson,” he said. “Who’s dealing with brain cancer and this will go to the foundation to help him and other people like him.”

Those at Raven Rock Golf Course said they are expecting a great crowd.

“Large crowds and we’re glad to have them,” Spokesperson Todd Combs said. “Raven Rock Golf Course is absolutely gorgeous this time of year. Come on out and see us.”

Letcher County Tourism officials are wanting the weather to cooperate, so participants will have the best experience.

“Hopefully it won’t be too cold when we’re out there running on November 20th, early in the morning,” Christian said. “It’ll definitely be a beautiful landscape. The golf course is just a beautiful place to be at and the views are amazing.”

Combs said people enjoying the event will be able to view the breathtaking scenery.

“This is Eastern Kentucky at its finest, the views here are absolutely gorgeous,” he said. “Come on out!”

The costs are $20 for pre-registration, $25 for day of registration, $15 for group rate (eight or more), and $5 for the Shake Your Tail Feathers Fun Run.

For a free t-shirt, be sure to register by November 5th.

The Turkey Trot takes place November 20th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Christian said they are expecting around 50 to 80 people to attend the event.

To sign up for the event go here.

