Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0 in home finale

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordyn Rhodes opened the scoring five minutes into the match and Kentucky blanked Missouri 2-0 in Sunday’s home finale.

Rhodes scored her 11th goal of the season in the sixth minute with assists from Hannah Richardson and Marissa Bosco.

In the 76th minute, Ulfa Úlfarsdóttir received a rebound and buried her fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Kentucky.

The Wildcats (7-9-2) wrap up the regular season October 28 at No. 10 Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.