Advertisement

Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0 in home finale

The Wildcats (7-9-2) wrap up the regular season October 28 at No. 10 Tennessee.
Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0.
Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordyn Rhodes opened the scoring five minutes into the match and Kentucky blanked Missouri 2-0 in Sunday’s home finale.

Rhodes scored her 11th goal of the season in the sixth minute with assists from Hannah Richardson and Marissa Bosco.

In the 76th minute, Ulfa Úlfarsdóttir received a rebound and buried her fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Kentucky.

The Wildcats (7-9-2) wrap up the regular season October 28 at No. 10 Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Eastern Kentuckians react to new Hulu series, ‘Dopesick’
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths
The Oasis at Kearney Creek broke ground two years ago this week with the goal at bringning more...
New senior living community opens in Lexington

Latest News

Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41),...
Kentucky jumps three spots in AP Top 25 to No. 12
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter...
Burrow, Chase lead way as Bengals speed past Ravens 41-17
(AP Photo/Dan Goodman, file)
Mississippi State football coach ranks best Halloween candy in post-win interview
Mississippi State wide receiver Makai Polk (10) catches a 31-yard touchdown pass ahead of...
Rogers throws 4 TDs as Mississippi State tops Vanderbilt 45-6