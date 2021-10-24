Kentucky blanks Missouri 2-0 in home finale
The Wildcats (7-9-2) wrap up the regular season October 28 at No. 10 Tennessee.
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Jordyn Rhodes opened the scoring five minutes into the match and Kentucky blanked Missouri 2-0 in Sunday’s home finale.
Rhodes scored her 11th goal of the season in the sixth minute with assists from Hannah Richardson and Marissa Bosco.
In the 76th minute, Ulfa Úlfarsdóttir received a rebound and buried her fourth goal of the season to make it 2-0 Kentucky.
