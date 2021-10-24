Advertisement

Kentucky jumps three spots in AP Top 25 to No. 12

The Wildcats (6-1) visit Mississippi State on October 30. Kickoff is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.
Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41),...
Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg (83) is tacked by Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall (41), defensive back Derion Kendrick (11), and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During their bye week, Kentucky jumped three spots to No. 12 in the AP Top 25.

The Wildcats (6-1) visit Mississippi State on October 30. Kickoff is set for 7:00 on the SEC Network.

Alabama inched up to No. 3 in behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati. The Bulldogs are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the AP Top 25 and the Bearcats remain second. The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots. Penn State dropped 12 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois.

Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

