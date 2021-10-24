Advertisement

Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional, health experts recommend getting one if you’re eligible.

“Those in high-risk environments, those that are immunocompromised, the elderly, and those in healthcare,” said Dr. Ryan Stanton, a Lexington emergency room physician.

Stanton said the boosters, which are additional doses of the vaccines, could improve one’s immunity against COVID-19.

“Because the immune system is like everything else,” explained Stanton. “If it’s not being used for that particular purpose, it starts to weaken.”

Federal authorities have given the green light to mix-and-match booster shots. Studies show Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients may get greater protection if they take the Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Stanton said the mixing and matching could help with booster rollout. He recommends getting whichever one you can.

Some people may have concerns about potential side effects. In rare cases, heart inflammation has been linked to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Stanton, however, said the benefits of getting the vaccine outweighs the risks.

“What we know is the risk is much much lower than the virus itself,” said Stanton.

For more information on if you’re eligible for a booster shot and how to sign up, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

