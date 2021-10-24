Mississippi State football coach ranks best Halloween candy in post-win interview

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Mississippi State won handily over Vanderbilt Saturday in a 45-6 blowout win.

After the victory, Bulldogs Head Coach Mike Leach offered up his own power rankings - but not for the SEC.

Leach talked about his favorite Halloween candy. You can watch the video below.

Mike Leach answering the hard-hitting questions…



What’s the best Halloween candy? 🎃pic.twitter.com/ye364FlpbT — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 23, 2021

One this is for sure, the head coach hates candy corn.

How does he feel about the rest?

Halloween candy power rankings according to Mike Leach

1. Gummy bears (gotta be Haribo)

2. Spree

3. Nerds clusters

4. Almond Joy

There won’t be a lot of time to think about candy this week.

The No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats head to Starkville for a 7 p.m. game Saturday.

The Cats are coming off a 13-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

