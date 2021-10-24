Advertisement

Nelson County Sheriff’s Office mourns K9 officer’s death

K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.
K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.(Nelson County Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their K9 officers has died.

The sheriff’s office said Nelson County K9 Officer Willie died on Sunday through a post on social media.

K9 Willie had retired from office and had partnered with K9 Deputy Jerry Hardin.

“The bond between a K9 and their handler is one most will never experience or understand,” the post reads.

The sheriff’s office said that K9 Willie was often called to assist surrounding agencies and was well-respected by other officers and in the community.

“Rest easy Willie and thank you for your service,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will have more information as it becomes available.
Richmond police investigating potential threat against high school
Within a few days, COVID-19 boosters will become widely available. Although they’re optional,...
Lexington doctor recommends getting a COVID-19 booster shot
Get ready to update your phone contacts or do a little more dialing when calling someone who’s...
Mandatory ten-digit dialing coming to area code 859 on Oct. 24
Undead Kentuckians started Winchester's first-ever "Zombie Crawl" on the steps of the Clark...
Dozens of undead Kentuckians partake in Winchester’s first ever “Zombie Crawl”
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs